Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival kicks off 30-day virtual 5K event

Walkers and runners are invited to participate in the inaugural Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival virtual 5K event.

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival kicks-off its new 30-day Run For Us Virtual 5K run/walk on Saturday, January 9, and it goes through Saturday, February 7.

The event promotes self-care and wellness in the African-American community.

For registration information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/34014/run-for-us-virtual-5k.