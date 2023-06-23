Tampa Bay Boat Show returns this weekend at Florida State Fairgrounds

The Tampa Bay Boat show returned for its 15th year at the Florida State Fairgrounds, running from Friday-Sunday.

A wide range of more than 300 boats were available on Friday, along with kayaks, paddle boards and fishing supplies and accessories.

"It's a big part of our economy. There's a lot of people employed in this industry. From service to detail to sales to manufacture-it's a big part of our lifestyle here on the west coast of Florida," said Dave Labell, a Tampa Bay Boat Show organizer.

Labell said as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were buying boats, causing the supply to decrease. Now, he said it's the first time in a long time that local dealerships are restocked and ready to sell to eager buyers.

"It's not a manufactured show, so it's all the local dealers. It's your neighbors here, selling boats. People you know and see," Labell said.

For Jon Reinke, the president of Outcast Watersports Inc., this weekend is all about education.

"It's a great place to buy boats, but it's also a great place to get interested in boats, and understand them. You know, that's really kind of the deal, it's an education thing. That's why we don't call it a ‘boat sale,’ we call it a 'boat show,'" Reinke said.

Event-goers can also attend various presentations and seminars put on by the Tampa Bay area's top fishing guides and experts. Reinke said boating is something everyone should be able to enjoy.

"Unfortunately this community, it's kind of a smaller community. We'd like to expand out. Not everyone can afford a boat, a lot of people need to jump on with friends," Reinke said.

The indoor and outdoor event is free for all to enjoy, with parking ranging from $10-16.

"I just hope we see a bunch of big smiles this weekend. Boating can be a good family experience. So bring the family, come on down, see the boats, and you'll start creating many memories for years to come," Labell said.

For more information visit tampabayboatshows.com. If you missed Friday, the show will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.