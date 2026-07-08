Polk County Public Schools needs dozens of bus drivers before start of classes

The Brief Polk County faces a critical school bus driver shortage as population growth and retirements create dozens of vacancies before classes start. The school district needs to hire 70 full-time drivers to prevent buses from running double routes for students. Applicants can learn about open positions offering full benefits at an upcoming weekend event alongside the Polk County Sheriff's Office.



Polk County Public Schools officials are urgently hiring full-time bus drivers to fill 70 vacancies caused by rapid population growth and recent retirements.

Polk County driver vacancies

By the numbers:

The school district currently employs 440 full-time drivers but needs to fill 70 vacancies before classes begin on Aug. 11.

Open positions offer a starting pay of $19.46 an hour along with full benefits.

The fastest-growing areas driving this demand are the northeast corridor—specifically Davenport and Haines City—as well as the Lakeland area.

Driver requirements

What we know:

Requirements include:

Good driving record

Clean background

CDL permit

At least five years of driving with an operator's license.

Many district area managers and routing technicians originally started out as bus drivers or attendants.

The district is also hiring bus attendants and monitors to assist special needs students.

District transportation challenges

What they're saying:

"A lot of people retire. Some people relocate to other areas of the country or state, while others find what they feel is a better opportunity," Director of Transportation Operations George Millar said. "A lot of those people do come back to us eventually, but we still have vacancies right now that we need to fill."

The Director of Transportation also said many buses do ‘double backs’, which is when they take one load of children to school, then go get another load. He noted that putting more drivers into those seats improves the chance students get to school on time.

While drivers say they enjoy getting to interact with the kids and spend more time with their own families.

"Actually, I wanted to become a teacher, but I never had the chance, so becoming a bus driver was the next best option," driver Kiara Rivera said. "Having the opportunity to spend time with my kids during Christmas, Thanksgiving, and summer is great. I think those are the hardest times for parents who aren't able to spend time with their kids, and this job helps with that."

School district hiring needs

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said how many additional routes might be impacted if the 70 vacancies are not filled by the start of the school year.

It remains unclear how many total applications have been received so far.

Upcoming recruitment events

What's next:

Recruiters will be looking for applicants at the upcoming "Back to School Bash" this weekend in Lakeland.

District representatives will be stationed at the event alongside Sheriff Grady Judd.