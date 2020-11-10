Tampa Bay is out of Eta's cone of uncertainty

While Tampa Bay may no longer within Tropical Storm Eta's cone of uncertainty, forecasters say parts of Florida can still feel some impacts this week.

Currently, Eta is spinning off the coast of Cuba. It will eventually head north. The National Hurricane Center says there will still be heavy rainfall across western Cuba and South Florida through Tuesday night.

The cone stays west of the Tampa Bay area, however, there are some models bringing it close to the western coast of Florida, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. The region could have squally weather, if Eta took the eastern side of the cone.

"I know you're first thought to yourself is, 'This is awesome, Dave. We're not in the cone. We are good to go.' I trust zero tropical systems," he said. "So, please stay tuned because a path on the eastern side of that cone will be a lot more weather for us Thursday for the day."

LINK: Track Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

As of Tuesday morning, Eta isn't moving much. It's surrounded by dry air, which is typical for November, and is trying to wall itself off. Osterberg said it wouldn't rapidly intensify because it doesn't have the right ingredients.

"Think about this: You're out in the Gulf, you're in a sailboat, and you got no wind. Where are you going to go? That's what is happening right now," he described. "Eventually, we're going to be seeing a trough kick down and start to pull this tropical storm to the north. Once it starts to move north then you're really going to get a good idea of where it's going to go."

As Eta heads north, Osterberg said Tampa Bay may get more wind and rain on Thursday. As for Tuesday, it will be less breezy than Monday.

When Eta continues to drift northward, it will fall apart. Then, we will have drier air in the Tampa Bay area.

"By Saturday, you're talking barely a minimum tropical storm and maybe even a depression as it floats its way up into the northern Gulf coast," Osterberg said. "Right now, we're out of the cone, but, and I give a very big 'but' here, when you're dealing with a very weak steering flow this thing can meander on either side of the cone. If it meanders to the right side of the cone, we could be in for a rainy and windy Thursday afternoon. So we still got to watch this very closely."

As of Tuesday morning, the NHC issued no watches or warnings in Florida.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Theta formed late Monday night in the northeast Atlantic Ocean, but poses no immediate threat to land. It is projected to move east-northeast, away from the U.S.

The NHC reports Theta broke a previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.