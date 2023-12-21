Tampa Bay Lightning organist releases his own 18-track album

Krystof Srebrakowski is a one-man-maestro at Lightning games.

From his perch above one end of the ice, he hits the keys one-by-one or five-by-five to build excitement at Amalie Arena.

"I have a traditional organ sound. I have strings. I have piano. I have guitars. I have bells, thunder, you name it."

Until now, he has pumped fans up only at Amalie Arena.

"Building that tension of emotion before the game, preparing the audience for the upcoming game, I think it's very important."

But now he's giving fans the chance to take some hockey home.

His first album is called "Power Play," and it features 48 minutes of Krystof's hits. Bolts fans can bust a move to 18 tracks. It opens with ‘The Lightning Strikes Back.’

"This opening piece reflects positive emotions and elation following a big win at home."

There is also ‘Behind the Blue Line,’ 'Let's Be the Thunder,' ‘Go Bolts,’ and ‘The Onset of Revenge.’

His self-written liner notes describe the ups and downs of Lightning history.

"We came back stronger than ever, winning two Stanley Cups in a row, back to back, and getting to the final for the third time, which is unthinkable in this day and time of sports."

After 11 seasons as the Lightning organist, Krystof has become a part of team history, maybe not quite in the way superstar players have, but enough so it’s hard to imagine the team without him.

"I created background tracks and play those themes that people already know that build excitement, just like in an action movie," Krystof said. "And then I started to compose my own music in the same vein, and I customized it for our team."

Now that his music is available for take-home, Krystof says fans ‘Can Be the Thunder,’ no matter where they're watching.

"It's just wonderful if I can provide some more excitement for our fans."

Krystof's new CD, titled "Power Play" is now available in the team store for $20.