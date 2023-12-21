TPA ready for holiday travelers after record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend

Thursday begins the official end-of-the-year holiday travel period continuing through January 2.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration are projecting 2.5 million passengers on Thursday as well as on Friday, December 29 and Monday, January 1, 2024.

The numbers represent a six percent increase from 2022 according to the TSA, which reports the busiest day last year was December 29, when the agency screened nearly 2.4 million passengers.

TSA screened nearly 30 million passengers during last month’s 12-day Thanksgiving holiday period, breaking the record for most passengers in a single day on November 26 with more than 2.9 million passengers screened at security checkpoints nationwide.

File: Travelers at the airport.

"We are prepared to handle the busy passenger volumes this winter holiday season," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a news release. "TSA’s continued success during this record year for travel is a direct result of teamwork, planning and professional execution across the agency, from our frontline employees to those behind the scenes; partnerships with airports and air carriers; and innovative checkpoint technologies that improve security effectiveness, efficiency and the passenger experience."

RELATED: TSA warns about guns in bags at Tampa International Airport as permitless carry causes uptick

At the local level, officials at Tampa International Airport advised holiday travelers to guarantee their parking by booking in advance.

File: Traveler scans boarding pass.

"In addition to the normal holiday rush, airlines are significantly increasing the number of available seats on routes to and from TPA this year, airport officials said in a news release. "In November, TPA experienced a record-breaking number of travelers, including our second-busiest travel day ever with 89,018 people visiting the airport the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

RELATED: TPA using new technology to track crowds in real time

While that’s great news for the airport’s guests, it’s going to mean more people looking for parking, and there are only so many spaces available. Pre-booking allows the airport to manage parking garage traffic to ensure there’s somewhere for travelers when they arrive for their flights."

File: Flight board

TPA officials also urged passengers to choose Blue Express Curbsides to stay on time for departing flights and to check bags and pockets for items prohibited by the TSA. Additionally, it's recommended for passengers to arrive at the airport no later than two hours before departure.