Tampa Bay mosquitoes: High humidity and rain drive summer surge

The Brief High humidity and heavy summer rainfall are creating ideal conditions for mosquitos in the Tampa Bay area. Truly Nolen Pest Control says nearly 30% of its calls this summer have been mosquito-related. Dengue fever cases are on the rise, with eight cases confirmed in Hillsborough County.



Heat, humidity and summer rain have the Tampa Bay area buzzing with mosquitoes.

World Mosquito Day is on Thursday, marking Sir Ronald Ross' 1897 discovery that female mosquitoes can transmit malaria.

Tampa Bay mosquito surge

What we know:

Recent rain across the Tampa Bay region has left behind standing water, creating more breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

"Because of all the rain that we're having out here, it creates the perfect habitat for their breeding," Michallea Small, the operations manager at Truly Nolen Pest Control's Brandon office, said.

Truly Nolen told FOX 13 nearly 30% of their calls this summer have been mosquito-related.

Mosquito bite attraction factors

The backstory:

Some research suggests blood type can influence how attractive someone is to certain mosquito species. A 2004 study in the Journal of Medical Entomology discovered that mosquitoes landed more often on people with type O blood than type A.

A more recent 2019 study in the American Journal of Entomology found a similar pattern, with mosquitoes choosing type O most often when given all four blood types.

"Some mosquitoes do have a preferred blood type," Small said. "Others go for that sweaty excess you have on your body which attracts them."

Hillsborough County health warning

Local perspective:

Dengue fever is another concern across the Tampa Bay area. The Florida Department of Health has confirmed eight locally acquired cases in Hillsborough County.

Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue and severe muscle or joint pain.

Mosquitoes that can spread dengue are often black with distinct white markings. Health officials say the best defense is preventing bites and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed.

Preventing mosquito bites

What you can do:

Small recommends avoiding scratching after a mosquito bite, because it can worsen irritation and potentially lead to scarring. To help relieve the itch, she suggests a baking soda and water paste, a cold pack or an over-the-counter anti-itch cream.