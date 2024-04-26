Tampa Bay native Michael Penix Jr. goes 8th overall in NFL Draft to Atlanta Falcons

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The Atlanta Falcons delivered arguably the biggest surprise of the NFL Draft thus far, taking Tampa Bay native Michael Penix Jr. as their second quarterback at No. 8 overall.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 1: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies warms up prior to the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sp Expand

Atlanta had just recently signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract but decided to bolster the QB room even further with the gunslinger, Penix, who played high school ball at Tampa Bay Tech.

Penix boosted his draft stock on the national stage in the College Football Playoff, delivering a memorable performance in the Washington Huskies shootout win over the Texas Longhorns. He threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in that game.

The newly enshrined Falcons QB grew up in Dade City.