Fans question Tropicana Field safety after viral video shows moving support columns

The Brief A viral video from a Tampa Bay Rays game appears to show shaking support columns at Tropicana Field, raising new fan safety concerns. The footage was taken after the stadium partially reopened following major hurricane damage in 2024, prompting questions about structural stability. The Rays say the columns are part of adjustable bleacher systems and confirm staff inspected and leveled them, stating the building remains safe.



Fans are raising new safety concerns about Tropicana Field after video recorded during a Tampa Bay Rays game over the weekend appeared to show shaking support columns inside the dome stadium.

The backstory:

The footage, recorded by stadium attendee Geoffrey Rogers, shows what he says were visibly loose and shaking columns near an exit area after a Rays game.

Courtesy: Geoffrey Rogers via Storyful

According to Rogers, it was his family’s first visit to Tropicana Field since the stadium partially reopened earlier this month after major hurricane damage in 2024.

In the video, the child can be seen kicking or pushing the columns, which visibly shake.

Dig deeper:

The viral video is sparking questions online about stadium safety at the Trop, which suffered significant damage when Hurricane Milton tore much of the stadium’s roof away in October 2024.

Since then, portions of the venue have reopened, but some fans are now questioning whether all areas are properly secured.

The safety concerns come as the franchise continues to push for a new stadium funding agreement with Hillsborough County tied to its long-term future in the Bay Area.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to the Rays for comment regarding the video and concerns about the columns. The organization gave this statement:

"We are aware of the concerns regarding the observation of moving columns at Tropicana Field last homestand. The columns in question are part of independent, freestanding bleacher systems located in right and left field, which are specifically designed to be adjustable and relocated to support various event configurations. These systems include adjustable bases that allow for proper leveling and load redistribution. Following the observation, Rays staff inspected and leveled the exposed columns, to ensure proper bearing on the floor slab. The building is safe, and the organization remains committed to the safety and well-being of all fans and staff."