Tampa Bay Rays surprise fan on Dog Day at the Trop after TikTok got team's attention

One dog owner in St. Pete got a surprise she never expected from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Makenzie Cann says her 13-year-old Golden Retriever, Raffi, has been by her side since the day he was born.

"He’s been a part of my life every step of the way," Cann said.

Cann says they’re avid Rays fans, and look forward to Dog Day at the Trop every year.

"He loves going to Dog Day," Cann said. "That’s kind of our thing."

As Raffi gets older, Cann cherishes the time she has left with him.

"I’ve had Raffi since I was 15," Cann said. "I got to pick him from the litter first. But the cool part about our story is that his mom was actually my childhood dog."

Cann planned to get tickets to Dog Day on April 14, but when she looked earlier this month, she saw tickets were sold out.

At Raffi’s age, Cann doesn’t know how many more Dog Days Raffi will be able to attend.

"So, I just didn’t want to waste any time," she said. "I don’t want to waste any time that I have with him. I would hate for when he crosses the rainbow bridge, that I didn’t seize every opportunity with him."

Cann decided to swing for the fences and try to get the Rays’ attention.

She made a TikTok, sharing a little bit of her and Raffi’s story, in hopes the team would see the video and be able to help.

The video got the attention of people across Tampa Bay and beyond. Other teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning were rooting Raffi on, and trying to spread the word.

Shortly after the video was posted, staff with the Rays got in touch with Cann and managed to get her and Raffi more than just tickets to Dog Day.

"And then they had a customized Rays jersey that was made with his name on the back, and then also 13 because he is 13 years old," Cann said.

She says the day grew into an even more special day than she expected. She says the outpouring of support from the community and the Rays was incredible.

Cann doesn’t know how much time Raffi has left, but she says this memory will last forever.

"I hope that we make many more memories, but I didn’t want to look back and think that I missed out on any chances, so they made sure that didn’t happen," she said.

The Rays will hold Dog Day again later this year.

