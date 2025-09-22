Tampa Bay Rays wrap up 2025 home schedule with no rainouts at Steinbrenner Field

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays have finished their 81-game home schedule for the 2025 season. Despite playing outdoors at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, no game was rained out. The Rays plan to return to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for 2026.



The Tampa Bay Rays' 81-game home schedule at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa has come to a close, and despite the outdoor venue, the team managed to make it through the season without a single game being rained out.

The backstory:

The Rays had to find a temporary home for the 2025 season after Hurricane Milton caused significant damage to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, the team's home since its inception in 1998.

The New York Yankees loaned their 10,000-seat Spring Training ballpark, which also hosts minor league games during the regular season, to the Rays.

Pictured: Steinbrenner Field, transformed into the home of the Rays for the 2025 season.

Tropicana Field is expected to be ready for the Rays in time for their 2026 home opener.

Dig deeper:

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, the Rays ended their season as the only Major League Baseball team east of Denver that played its home games outdoors and did not experience a rainout.

About a dozen home games saw rain delays, but those games were completed the same day.

"Front loading the home games helped, but there were still 43 home games after June 1st," Dellegatto wrote in a post on social media.

The Rays wrapped up their final homestand of 2025 on Sunday night with a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, improving their record to 76-80 on the season, but they were already mathematically eliminated from the postseason on Friday night.

What's next:

The season will conclude with a pair of three-game series on the road: the first in Baltimore followed by the finale in Toronto.