Tampa Bay Rays sale to be finalized in next 2 weeks, team presidents step down

The sale of the Tampa Bay Rays to a group led by a Jacksonville-based developer could be finalized in the next two weeks, team officials announced Wednesday – and major leadership changes are already taking place.

What we know:

The pending $1.7 billion sale of the Rays has been in the works for months, with the current ownership group led by Stuart Sternberg entering exclusive talks with Dream Finders Homes President and CEO Patrick Zalupski's group in June.

On Wednesday, Rays Presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld announced they will leave their roles ahead of the sale.

Silverman will not have a formal role with the franchise moving forward, according to team officials, ending a stint that lasted two decades. Auld will remain with the club as a senior advisor "during the transition and beyond," the Rays said.

The backstory:

The future of the Rays has been a hot topic in Major League Baseball for years. A deal to build a new stadium in St. Pete appeared to be in place at one point, only for the team to pull out earlier this year citing increased costs.

Even MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has gotten involved, publicly stating his preference for the Rays to remain in the Tampa Bay area.

Last week, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan told FOX 13 News that the new ownership group is considering multiple potential stadium sites, including the campus of Hillsborough Community College near Raymond James Stadium, along with an Ybor City site.

Further complicating the stadium issue, the Rays have played their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa after Tropicana Field suffered significant damage during Hurricane Milton.

What's next:

St. Pete is working to finish repairs in hopes of the Rays returning to the Trop for the 2026 season. The team's lease with the city runs through 2028, with nothing set in stone from there.