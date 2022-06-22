Tampa Bay Restaurant Week celebrates local cuisine, benefits Feeding Tampa Bay

The 16th annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is happening now through June 26th, giving locals a chance to celebrate the Bay Area’s delicious cuisine.

More than 40 restaurants are participating this year across Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties, offering multiple-course prix fixe menus at a special price. Some are also offering exclusive pricing on drinks.

To take part in Restaurant Week, guests just need to ask for the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

This year, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

To view the full list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit: tampabayrestaurantweek.com.





