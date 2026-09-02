Tampa Bay restaurants adapt as GLP-1 meds and ‘sober curious’ diners shift habits

The Brief Some Tampa Bay restaurants are adding more non-alcoholic options and smaller portions to adapt to changing diner habits. They say it’s likely due to a rise in popularity of GLP-1 medications, paired with a growing number of consumers choosing to ditch alcohol.



Some Tampa Bay restaurant owners say they are adjusting menus and adding more non-alcoholic options and smaller portions to adapt to changing diner habits.

One reason why could be the rise in GLP-1 medications. Because these medications slow digestion and suppress cravings for sugary and high-fat foods, many diners are pulling back on booze and big entrées.

Smaller plates

What they're saying:

At Willa’s in Tampa, co-founder Nate Siegel says adapting to evolving preferences has been key to keeping dining rooms full.

"These days, the big news are GLP-1s and sober curious, which we see a lot of," Siegel said. "Those really provide different opportunities to find new menu items and portion sizes and proteins to serve, as well as a really great zero-proof cocktail menu that we launched at Willa’s when we first opened back in 2021. That has been huge for us."

Fewer drinks, too

What they're saying:

Jeff Gigante, CEO of Next Level Brands Hospitality — which operates Forbici Modern Italian, Boulon Brasserie and Bakery, and Union New American — says food, takeout, and catering sales are up.

But, beer sales are down.

Gigante said they cut the beer selection down by roughly a half at Forbici.

"So you'll start to see our mocktail sections of our cocktail beverage and menus starting to boost up," Gigante said. "We're doing a lot of the non-alcoholic beers as well. Again, trying to add some good flavored teas to our beverage program — just to kind of stem the tide, if you will."

Dining – just differently

Business owners told FOX 13 diners are still eating out — they’re just dining differently these days.

"As we get into the season here — October, November, December, all through May — I think we're going to see a little bit of a lift in alcohol sales as people are out celebrating the good weather and the holidays and all the family coming into town," Gigante said. "Again, I always look back in time. I've been doing this for a lot of years in Tampa, and I've seen these variances happen from time to time. And ‘this too shall pass’ is one of my favorite sayings. So I don't really worry about it too much."

"Diners might not be chasing booze or big steaks these days, but they are chasing the experiences," Siegel added. "It's never been more important, especially with the way things are now, to be out together in real life with people in a great room. And that’s what we do best."