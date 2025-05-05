Tampa Bay Rowdies giving back in honor of Military Appreciation Month

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are giving back in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

On Monday afternoon, players teamed up with Operation Military Matters to pack more than 100 care packages for active service men and women on deployment overseas.

Players tell us they were happy to help support our military members and show them their appreciation.

"I think it's a really good thing, it's something simple that we can do to really help boost, boost their morale and just help them when they need it," said Nick Moon.

The Rowdies will be giving back all week at different events.

On Saturday, the team will hold Military Appreciation Night at Al Lang Stadium.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: