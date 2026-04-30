Tampa Bay shelter celebrates National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with adoption specials

The Brief Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is Thursday, April 30. Friends of Strays in St. Petersburg is offering $25 off adult cat adoptions and $50 off adult dog adoptions Thursday through the weekend. Veterinary experts recommend slow introductions and supervised socialization to ensure a successful transition for new pets entering homes with children or other animals.



As shelters across the country mark National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Thursday, local shelters are offering adoption specials to help animals find permanent homes.

Local perspective:

Friends of Strays, a no-kill shelter in St. Petersburg, is offering an adoption special that runs Thursday through the weekend. The shelter is offering $25 off adoptions for adult cats and $50 off for adult dogs.

The push for adoptions comes at a critical time for local animal welfare. Kennels across the Tampa Bay area have faced significant crowding in recent months, forcing some facilities to temporarily pause pet intake.

Advice for Adopters

Vets urge adopters to prioritize a patient transition, especially for those who already have pets at home.

Dr. Sue Yee Lim, an assistant professor at Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, suggests if you have other pets, socialize the animals through closed doors initially.

This allows pets to smell and talk to one another without the risk of physical injury, she said.

What they're saying:

"Give them time to warm up to their new surroundings," Lim said.

She also noted that feeding pets while they are in a crate can help them associate the space with safety. For families with young children, experts emphasize the importance of understanding a pet's temperament before finalizing an adoption.

"Little children are sometimes very affectionate and want to give a big hug," Lim said. "Depending on past trauma that the pet could have, they may take it as, 'Are you attacking me?' So, supervision initially would be important."

Pets from organizations like Friends of Strays come already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.

Friends of Strays is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.