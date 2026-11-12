Tampa Bay tourism: Visit St. Pete-Clearwater lands several national TV promotions

The Brief Tampa Bay tourism is drawing national attention as Visit St. Pete-Clearwater and Visit Tampa Bay join a statewide promotion. A trip to the St. Pete-Clearwater area was featured on Wheel of Fortune this week. The promotion is part of a large-scale push to draw tourism to the Tampa Bay region in creative ways.



Tourism leaders in the Tampa Bay region are reaching a national audience through several creative promotional efforts.

National television tourism promotion

What we know:

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater and Visit Tampa Bay were both selected to participate in a tourism promotion by Visit Florida.



Visit St. Pete-Clearwater was featured on Wheel of Fortune this week, showcasing a prize for a seven-night trip to the JW in Clearwater Beach, a sunset cruise and experiences from local businesses.



The goal is to introduce people to some of the area’s local favorites, from restaurants to beach excursions to the arts.



VSPC has also taken to social media, with its new SPC-Suite, with content creators highlighting the area.

Tampa Bay tourism numbers

What they're saying:

"Visitation this year has been absolutely wonderful," Jason Latimer, the Director of Public Relations with VSPC said. "Even last month, you go back to the World Series here, where we had almost double the hotel occupancy and revenue for that time of year, and it leads into this November, and our seasons start to pick up where our visitation really becomes a little bit more prevalent as we get into these, these winter months and then run into spring."

Clearwater Beach television filming

What's next:

Pinellas County will be under the spotlight again next week, as "Live with Kelly and Mark" travels to Clearwater Beach. Crews will film episodes on location on Monday and Tuesday in Clearwater Beach that will air on FOX 13.