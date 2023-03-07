Hamburger Mary's in Clearwater, the last one in Tampa Bay, is closing this weekend

article

For nearly four years, the Hamburger Mary's in Clearwater was the last one standing in the Bay Area, but soon, it will be shutting its doors for good.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant on U.S. Highway 19 – which first opened in 2013 – announced this will be its final week in business. However, no specific reason was provided.

"It’s so hard to say goodbye, so instead we will say see you later," the caption said in part.

Hamburger Mary's is known for its burgers and drag queen shows. It first started in San Francisco in 1972. There are still a dozen franchises across the U.S.

At one point, Tampa Bay had four locations. After the Clearwater location closes, there will be three left in Florida: Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville and Orlando.

The Ybor City restaurant opened in 2008 but permanently closed in 2018 after Hillsborough County health officials said one of the employees tested positive for Hepatitis A, forcing it to shut down temporarily.

During a further inspection, officials said they found dozens of dead cockroaches and hundreds of rodent droppings. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation cited the 7th Avenue restaurant for 26 violations.

FROM 2018: Ybor City Hamburger Mary's closed after Hepatitis A diagnosis, inspection

Within a month, Hamburger Mary's made the decision to close the Ybor City location.

"We, along with our Management Team and dedicated staff, have done our best to keep Mary’s doors open for nine years, but the latest challenge over the last couple of weeks has proven to be too much to overcome," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "It was our pleasure to serve the entire community whether it was a safe place to come and enjoy a meal amongst friends or a place to hold your community fundraisers."

Four months later, the restaurants in St. Pete and Brandon closed too, saying the "false reports" from the health department damaged "Mary's good name."

PREVIOUS: Hamburger Mary's: St. Pete, Brandon locations to close

"Both locations have suffered sustained losses from the continuing effects of the slanderous assault on Mary’s good name and that of her employees from the Hillsborough office of the State Health Department, which forced their sister locations in Ybor City to close in November," the post reads. It's unclear who wrote the post.

The closing of Hamburger Mary's final location in the Bay Area comes during a time when Florida legislators – and those in other states – are targeting drag queen performances. In the 2023 legislative session, there are currently identical House and Senate bills titled, "Protection of Children," which geso after hotels and restaurants that allow children to attend "an adult live performance."

While drag isn't mentioned by name, the bills define the performances as depicting or simulating nudity, sexual conduct or excitement, or "the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts."

LINK: Read Florida HB-1423: Protection of Children

"Adult entertainers should not be performing for children. Period. Full stop," State Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican representing part of Brevard County.

The bills would give the state the power to fine a restaurant or hotel hosting an adult live performance where children are present.

They could face a $5,000 fine for the first violation and a $10,000 fine for the second violation. The state would also have the power to suspend or revoke their licenses.

Parents, too, could face up to a $1,000 fine or a year behind bars for bringing their child to one of these performances.

Fine, a sponsor of the House bill, told FOX 35 the bills don't target drag shows where only adults are present. Instead, they go after events like drag brunch or "drag queen storytime."

"There's no such thing as a family-friendly drag show. We're going to make that clear in the state of Florida," he said.

Last week, Tennessee became the first state to pass a ban on public drag shows. The bill – which was signed by Gov. Bill Lee – prohibits "adult cabaret performances" from taking place within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks or places of worship, according to The Hill.

It takes effect July 1.