‘Tampa Baysic’ helps Millennials, Gen Z’ers find friends through invite-only parties

It's not easy finding new friends, especially when you move to a new city. That's why a group for young people is gaining popularity around here, and they're catering to a specific age group.

This group is called "Tampa Baysic," but the catch is that they never threw a basic party. It all started five years ago when, then USF student Stephen Bumstead and his roommate wanted to make new friends in college.

"I didn't have many friends. I didn't have much in my life," Bumstead recalled. "I really wanted that sense of belonging."

So, he decided to throw some parties, and anyone on campus was welcome.

"Our first party, we had about six people there, and I thought that was amazing," Bumstead laughed.

Tampa Baysic party attendees.

But as parties took on themes and the list of attendees began to double, triple and quadruple, "Tampa Baysic" was born.

"Tampa Baysic" is an invite-only party and events group for people in their twenties and early thirties," Bumstead explained. "So, really, what it's designed to be is, you can attend a party, but how you get an invite is through a host or one of our team members approach you or you'll do good in the community, and we'll give you a membership or friend of a friend referral."

The "Tampa Baysic" team is made up of 16 volunteer hosts, event planners, photographers and DJs who work to bring creative party and charity event ideas to the table and transform them into an experience that hundreds of young people living across the Bay Area can enjoy at unique locations around town least once a month.

Tampa Baysic party.

"We're almost like nomads," Bumstead joked. "You'll rarely see us inside a catering hall or club. We could take a gym and turn into a nightclub for a workout themed party and call it 'pumped,' We can take over an old church for Halloween and call it the Crooked Cathedral or host a beach party and have a treasure hunt."

New "Tampa Baysic" host and videographer, Ryan Rotolo, said as millennials and Gen-Z'ers, who are either from here or recently moved here, meet at these gatherings. Some have formed new friend groups, met their significant others or networked and found job opportunities, including himself.

Two people pose for a photograph at Tampa Baysic party.

"'Tampa Baysic' is all about not just having fun and partying, but networking and growing, whether that's physically, mentally or even financially," Rotolo added. "I've had so many great opportunities because of Stephen and other people in the organization... from working directly with others in the group or them just simply spreading the word about my work."

These events are completely free to anyone who comes, thanks to hosts like Bumstead paying out of pocket or partnerships with local businesses and organizations, who allow the group to host an event at their space.

Man dressed like Santa for a Tampa Baysic party.

While it may be invite-only, "Tampa Baysic's" whole purpose is to keep growing.

If you're interested in checking them out and possibly going to the next party-- you can send them a message on social media @tampabaysic.