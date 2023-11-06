Military having trouble with Gen Z recruitment

article

Alex Drushal grew up in military life, and now she's a Cadet Battalion Commander in the ROTC program at The University of Tampa.

She's getting her education while pursuing her Army career.

"Growing up with Army brats, the camaraderie and the family that the Army builds its irreplaceable. And that's what I want to continue in my career," said Drushal.

She was born in 2001, a year that saw a jump in military recruitment following the September 11th attacks.

"So both my parents were in during this time, and they have a lot of friends serving at the time as well. And a lot actually, a lot of their friends joined right after this because they saw the need for service in this country," shared Drushal.

But military leaders said there has been a shift.

Back in April 2023, General Randy George, the vice chief of staff of the Army told the House Armed Services subcommittee on readiness, "we are challenged by the fact that a small number of young Americans, 23%, are qualified to serve. Fewer still are interested in serving. And that's something that we are working very hard to change".

Second Lt. Matthew Weiss, 25, is serving in the U.S. Marines. He wants to be part of the military's solution to recruiting Gen Z.

Matthew Weiss wrote a book about Gen Z recruitment.

He wrote a book about it called "We Don't Want YOU Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z".

Weiss says leaders recruited 20 or 30 years ago may not understand how to reach Gen Z.

"People don't really know what the military is, who actually serves. It's not so prevalent anymore. Frankly, I saw on television a lot of admirals and generals diagnosing this complex recruiting crisis. But I thought in my head, I said many of those amazing leaders there, they were recruited 20, 30 years ago. They don't know what's on my little brother, who's in high school's, Instagram feed, and they don't understand sort of some of the Gen Z specific perspectives," said Weiss. "So, I wanted to arm them with this perspective. I wanted to analyze my generation and give my generation a viewpoint on a few things and explain to them, Hey, how can we change or alter the military to do it better maybe?"

He believes changing perception could help.

"The military is a great place for you, that you will be supported with mental health, the bonds that you create in the military, that the camaraderie is stronger than any other job, any other civilian sector," said Weiss.

Drushal points out the educational and financial benefits.

Recruiters are trying to get more young people interested in joining the military.

"You can get health insurance. One of the best health insurances is in the world. You can get housing paid for. A lot of people don't know that the Army can actually help pay or pay in full your professional degree or other certifications that are applicable outside of your military career," shared Drushal.

Her Army ROTC instructor and Professor of Military Science at The University of Tampa, Lt. Col. Geoff Shorr, said it's about sparking interest.

"Engaging them, finding ways to engage them and let them know how much of an impact they could have and how they could better themselves," said Shorr.

Despite the recruitment challenges, Weiss is optimistic.

"We're the social media generation we're looking for connection, we're looking for meaning in life. We're pinging online on Instagram and Facebook. But you'll never have tighter deeper bonds than those that you serve next to," explained Weiss.