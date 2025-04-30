Tampa business making healthy, organic dog treats to support local rescues

The Brief A Tampa business is making healthy, organic dog treats. Love, Greta Organic Dog Treats with Heart has donated most of their proceeds to the Mercy Full Project. They currently sell six different flavors.



A Tampa Bay business with a cause is whipping up healthy, organic dog treats with simple ingredients.

Love, Greta Organic Dog Treats with Heart was started in July by owner Debbie Fedotenko and is named after her late rescue dog, Greta.

What they're saying:

"The company is named after our rescue dog, who passed away. Her name was Greta," Fedotenko said. "She was such a sweet girl."

Fedotenko says she and her husband rescued Greta in Minneapolis, where her husband worked.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"I just couldn't think of a better way to honor her than to share the love that she showed everybody to other dogs that are in need, like she was," Fedotenko said. "She loved everybody, and she's very much missed."

Fedotenko says the idea for the company came to her as she made healthy, organic, preservative-free dog treats for her own dogs.

Big picture view:

"I thought, you know, I'm probably able to sell these treats to help rescue. They're very healthy, organic, preservative-free," Fedotenko said. "All the proceeds from the sale of the treats go to support animal rescues in our area."

Love, Greta offers six different flavors of dog treats. They include 'Fish Wish', 'Pie Not', 'Bacon Me Crazy', 'Go Bananas', 'No Bad Apple' and ‘Nutty Bee.’

They also sell a bag of goodies called ‘Peanut Gallery,’ which is a variety pack.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"The names were fun to figure out," Fedotenko said. "We've been really, really well-received. The company just started in July, and we've been able to give a significant amount of money to a local animal rescue."

Local perspective:

That rescue is called the Mercy Full Project, a foster-based rescue in Tampa.

"The work that they're doing, boots on the ground, is just unmatched in our area," Fedotenko said. "That being said, I have also donated to fundraising events and things like that for some other rescues in our area."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Fedotenko hopes that her dog treats, and the money she makes selling them, will make a difference in the lives of dogs across the Bay Area.

"For now, this is a very small contribution, but it's a large contribution for me," Fedotenko said. "Hopefully, a lot of animals feel the love and will make a difference in their lives."

What you can do:

For more information on the company, click here.

The Source: FOX 13's Corey Beckman collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: