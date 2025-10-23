Tampa City Council considers pipes plan to pave way for South Howard flood relief

The Brief Tampa City Council is considering a $4.1 million pre-construction plan for the South Howard Flood Relief Project. The project would replace aging underground pipes on streets branching off South Howard Avenue. It is unclear if this work is part of the existing $65 million project or an additional phase to the controversial stormwater overhaul.



Tampa City Council members are expected to review a $4.1 million agreement with Kimmins Contracting Corporation for work tied to the South Howard Flood Relief Project.

What we know:

The proposal would authorize design-build services that include replacing aging water mains and sewer lines, some of which are more than 100 years old.

What we don't know:

Council members say they are still unclear whether the additional funding represents work already covered by the original $65 million project or a new expansion.

It is also not yet confirmed which streets will be directly affected by the proposed underground upgrades and whether any alternative routes to South Howard are still on the table.

What they're saying:

Residents and business owners in the South Howard area claim that the flooding has worsened each year. One nail salon owner was in tears last year at a city council meeting when she explained that even a short shower can push water up to her front door.

Public comment stretched for more than three hours at the November meeting.

RELATED: Tampa’s SoHo braces for stormwater project amid business concerns

Another resident said flooding from Hurricanes Helene and Milton made her home unlivable.

"We are unable to live in our home and the financial impact on us and our neighbors has been unbelievable," said Ashley Moran.

But it’s a project that will have deep impacts on the dozens of businesses that line South Howard Avenue and the SoHo Business Alliance has fought it every step of the way because they say many businesses will not survive the years-long construction it will require.

"The businesses will shut down. The larger ones may be able to survive. The small restaurants, they're gone. They don't have the staying power. They can't survive. You're looking at perhaps 2,000 jobs being impacted," said Steve Michelini with the Soho Business Alliance.

The backstory:

The South Howard Flood Relief Project is designed to reduce chronic flooding in one of Tampa’s most flood-prone areas. The plan includes rebuilding drainage systems with pipes up to five times larger than the current infrastructure and installing high-capacity box culverts along South Howard Avenue.

What's next:

The city plans to begin construction by next summer. Work will take place in sections, each lasting about six to nine weeks, to limit disruptions and maintain access to nearby businesses. The entire project is expected to continue through 2029.