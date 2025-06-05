Tampa’s SoHo braces for stormwater project amid business concerns

The Brief Tampa’s flood mitigation project on South Howard Avenue is moving forward to fix chronic flooding. Local businesses fear the construction could force permanent closures, but some residents say it’s necessary. The city says construction won’t begin until summer 2026 and will happen in phases.



Tampa officials are pushing ahead with a major stormwater improvement project along South Howard Avenue — better known as SoHo — aimed at resolving decades of neighborhood flooding.

What we know:

The project will upgrade aging storm pipes that city engineers said are too small to handle even typical summer rainstorms. To fix it, they’ll dig up parts of South Howard Avenue, and install drainage pipes five times larger, starting near Swann Avenue.

City officials said the work will be done block-by-block in six to nine-week intervals, with efforts to maintain access to businesses throughout construction.

"Doing nothing is really not an option. We know we have flooding just from regular storms every summer on a recurring basis," said Jean Duncan with the City of Tampa. "In our opinion, we have picked the least disruptive route possible, considering residential impacts, business impacts … We want to see all these businesses succeed."

What we don't know:

Exactly how individual businesses will be impacted — or how many may shut their doors permanently — remains to be seen. A representative for the SoHo Business Alliance warns smaller restaurants may not survive.

"There's not one business in this section that's supporting this project, not one," said Steve Michelini with the SoHo Business Alliance. "The businesses will shut down. The larger ones may be able to survive. The small restaurants, they're gone."

What's next:

Construction won’t start until next summer. The city will host another public meeting in the fall to share updates and gather more community input.

The Source: This story is based on public remarks and interviews taken during a city-hosted community meeting at the Tampa Garden Club on June 4, 2025.

