Tampa City Council District 5 seat up for grabs in special election Tuesday. Here's what to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Voters in parts of Tampa have a chance to cast their ballots on Tuesday to fill the vacant City Council District 5 seat, with more than a dozen candidates vying for the office.
What to know:
The special election will fill the seat vacated when City Council Member Gwendolyn Henderson, who represented District 5, died in June at age 60.
District 5 covers downtown Tampa, Ybor City, East Tampa, Tampa Heights, and a portion of West Tampa.
There are 13 candidates on the ballot:
- Audette Bruce
- Juawana Colbert
- Albert Cooke
- Ariel Amirah Danley
- Thomas DeGeorge Jr.
- Darrell Ashley Dudney
- Alison A. Hewitt
- Elvis Piggott
- Thomas Scott
- Fran M. Tate
- Carroll "Carrie" West
- Melony Williams
- Naya Young
Dig deeper:
In late August, the Hillsborough County Canvassing Board tested its voting equipment, with Elections Supervisor Craig Latimer telling FOX 13 that the special election will be safe and secure.
What's next:
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mail-in ballots must also be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If no candidate earns at least 50% of the vote, the top candidates will advance to a runoff election in October.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the City of Tampa and the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office.