Tampa City Council District 5 seat up for grabs in special election Tuesday. Here's what to know

The Brief The City of Tampa is holding a special election on Tuesday to fill the vacant City Council District 5 seat. A total of 13 candidates are on the ballot. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



Voters in parts of Tampa have a chance to cast their ballots on Tuesday to fill the vacant City Council District 5 seat, with more than a dozen candidates vying for the office.

What to know:

The special election will fill the seat vacated when City Council Member Gwendolyn Henderson, who represented District 5, died in June at age 60.

Photo of Gwendolyn Henderson. Courtesy: City of Tampa.

District 5 covers downtown Tampa, Ybor City, East Tampa, Tampa Heights, and a portion of West Tampa.

There are 13 candidates on the ballot:

Audette Bruce

Juawana Colbert

Albert Cooke

Ariel Amirah Danley

Thomas DeGeorge Jr.

Darrell Ashley Dudney

Alison A. Hewitt

Elvis Piggott

Thomas Scott

Fran M. Tate

Carroll "Carrie" West

Melony Williams

Naya Young

Dig deeper:

In late August, the Hillsborough County Canvassing Board tested its voting equipment, with Elections Supervisor Craig Latimer telling FOX 13 that the special election will be safe and secure.

What's next:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mail-in ballots must also be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If no candidate earns at least 50% of the vote, the top candidates will advance to a runoff election in October.