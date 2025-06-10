Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson dies at 60

The Brief Gwendolyn Henderson, who served on the Tampa City Council since 2023, has died. She was elected in District 5, which includes downtown Tampa and Ybor City, as well as her home community of Tampa Heights. Henderson was 60 years old.



Tampa City Council Member Gwendolyn Henderson has died at age 60, city officials confirmed to FOX 13 on Tuesday.

Gwendolyn Henderson's legacy

The backstory:

According to her biography on the City of Tampa's official website, Henderson was born in Tampa and grew up in the Carver City neighborhood before graduating from Jefferson High School.

She earned her Bachelor's degree in education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and her Master's in educational leadership and higher education administration from Saint Leo University.

Photo of Gwendolyn Henderson. Courtesy: City of Tampa.

Henderson then served as an educator with Hillsborough County Public Schools and owned Black English Bookstore in Historic Tampa Heights.

READ: Tampa councilwoman opens bookstore dedicated to African-American literature

She was elected to represent District 5 on the Tampa City Council in 2023. District 5 covers such areas as downtown Tampa, Ybor City and Tampa Heights, a community she called home for more than 30 years.

Henderson served as chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency's board.

Mayor Jane Castor also appointed Henderson to serve as a board director with the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART).

Pictured: Tampa City Council Member Gwendolyn Henderson.

City officials say Henderson died of natural causes at her home.

What they're saying:

The city released a statement, reading in part: "The City of Tampa extends its deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tremendous loss."

What's next:

City officials say plans to honor Henderson will be shared in the coming days.

Henderson's death will lead to a special election to fill her seat, as her term was set to run until April 30, 2027.

