Tampa City Council to consider new noise ordinance during Thursday meeting

City leaders in Tampa have received plenty of complaints about loud music in the downtown area in recent months. Now, they may make some changes to address it.

The Tampa City Council will meet Thursday to figure out if the volume needs to be turned down in areas where bars are close to people's homes. In recent years, there have been new bars and restaurants popping up in areas like downtown Tampa, which is a positive sign of growth.

But, residents who live nearby say it's noisier. City leaders will consider a new ordinance that would change the current regulations that control noise in the city. Part of the ordinance includes outdoor amplified sound that will be limited citywide after midnight.

Police would no longer be required to give a five-minute warning before citing a business. The city believes that would strengthen enforcement in situations where businesses repeatedly don't comply.

In Ybor City and around Amalie Arena, the proposal would lower noise limits throughout the night. So, the later it gets, the lower the volume.

"There would be an element that takes the measure of decibel level down beginning at 1 a.m.," explained Carole Post, administrator for Development and Economic Opportunity in Tampa. "So, currently it's up to 85 decibels, 24/7. We’re looking to step that down from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m."

The city said it is trying to balance the competing interests between businesses and residents. Those who live in the area are expected to make public comment.

There are a couple of outcomes that could come out of this. The proposal could be voted on as-is or city council members may want to make some changes to it. If they agree, there will be a motion to modify the ordinance.