City of Tampa's 10-year challenge reveals major facelift for downtown

The new year brought back up a popular social media challenge and the city of Tampa is showing off its version, putting perspective on just how much the area has changed in the last decade.

It's call the 10-year challenge. Social media users post a picture of themselves from 10 years ago alongside a current photo. Tampa's version reveals a major downtown facelift.

In side by side photos, the city of Tampa's skyline, overlooking Channelside, was blocks of vacant lots 10 years ago. Today, towering buildings fill the space.

"It’s so exciting. I see a lot of newer residential development and commercial as well," said Adrian Nagy, a longtime downtown resident and owner of Dolce Café on Kennedy Boulevard.

Nagy said she was among the first people to move into a high-rise residential building downtown in 2008.

"Literally after 5 o’clock all the offices are closed, no restaurants, no grocery stores. But I really liked living in a high rise. That’s all I had over there," she said.

That ‘clear out after 5 p.m.’ atmosphere held on for years, and then the city’s energy started shifting.

"Very diversified and very dynamic people, like number one people who are single with a little more discretional incomes, number two couples," said Nagy.

The city’s photos show the most dramatic growth along Water Street, adding Sparkman Wharf, JW Marriott, USF buildings and more.

"When I came to work in Tampa and I would look out a high level window, there were lots of vacant lots and I thought there were lots of opportunities. Now, there are fewer and fewer of those," said Santiago Corrada, Visit Tampa Bay’s president and CEO.

Corrada said the city’s skyline is expanding up and out, ready for more change.

"When you see what's happened in Midtown, when you see what's happening in West Shore, in our neighborhoods, in the unincorporated parts of the county, like Brandon in Riverview and Gibsonton, you know, it's a remarkable story of growing up," said Corrada.

Corrada added that the downtown area still needs more transit and affordable housing. Nagy said she would like to see more centralized and connected restaurant, bar and entertainment districts that are easy to walk to, instead of the current pockets of eateries.

