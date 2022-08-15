Tampa City Councilors have mixed feelings on potential $20,000 pay raise

Tampa City Councilors had mixed feelings after the mayor surprised them with a proposal to give them a raise of more than $20,000.

The Tampa mayor's Chief of Staff John Bennett visited city council on Aug. 4 to present their proposed budget. It included the surprise for the councilors.

"[Our plan] would bring the salary from $52,060 to a recommended $73,713," said Bennett. "What would be considered the median salary for this type of work based on other comparators in central Florida."

In St. Petersburg, councilors make $54,000. In Orlando, they make $60,000, and in Miami, $58,000.

Mayor Jane Castor's $1.9 billion budget includes $35,000,000 in raises, including almost 10% for police, firefighters and other rank and file employees.

The mayor's argument is that the job should be an option to residents of all income levels – parallels that of councilor Luis Viera: To get good people, you need to pay good money.

"There are a lot of people in the City of Tampa who want to do this, but who do not have the professional flexibility."

But he does say they should only approve raises until after the next election. Lynn Hurtak said she's okay with the raise coming all at once or it being phased in.

Since joining council a few months ago, she has found this technically part-time job is anything but.

"I built my own business for 13-and-a-half years, and I've had to take a leave of absence from my own company, which is really terrifying," she said.

Councilor Charlie Miranda was first on council in 1974, when the salary was $9,000. He said he's likely not going to support the increase.

"Whether it is enough or not, you do it, because you want to serve," said Miranda. "It's a part-time job. I know some may want to make it a full-time job. I don't want that to happen. We have a strong mayor form of government, and I want it to stay that way."

The mayor's office also points out that the councilors' own aides make between $60,000 and $90,000, which is another reason they said going to $74,000 makes sense.

The increases would be voted on as part of the entire budget, so they'd have to specifically amend this line to make changes.