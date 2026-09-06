Tampa Comic Con draws thousands of fans downtown

The Brief Thousands of pop culture fans converged at the Tampa Convention Center for three days of superhero, anime and comic fandom. Attendees met actors, voice artists and creators while browsing endless aisles of collectibles, merchandise and custom 3D-printed art. Event organizers suggest downloading the official convention mobile app and picking three key activities to maximize the weekend experience.



The Tampa Bay Comic Convention brought thousands of pop culture fans to downtown Tampa for a three-day celebration at the Tampa Convention Center.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet actors, voice actors, authors and comic creators, secure autographs, pose for photos and browse rows of merchandise.

What we know:

Pop culture enthusiasts took over downtown Tampa as the annual gathering filled the convention floor with cosplayers, vendors and fans representing superhero, video game and comic franchises. Vendors offered everything from rare collectibles to unique handcrafted items.

"A collector like myself has been in this business for a long time and collecting," said Neil "Jabba" Longino, owner of Jabba's Toys. "And now it's like, why not do this for a living, right? It's so much fun. The kids get into it. 40-year-old kids get into it and so on. It really just doesn't matter. And you don't have to know a lot about Star Wars to be able to enjoy all of the cool things that they do."

Creators also showcased custom art made specifically for event goers.

"We enjoy this stuff, so we 3D print a lot of these things and enjoy painting them," said John B., creator at Epoch Studios. "It takes us a long time, and we really put our hearts into all the work here."

What we don't know:

Organizers have not released final attendance numbers for the three-day event, but it is expected for more than 50,000 to attend.

What they're saying:

Event representatives emphasized that the convention serves as a welcoming environment for families and newcomers alike.

"It's just a place to kind of make friends and make memories too as a family," said Chelsie Stoker, who works in marketing at FanX.

Amy K., who works in social media at FanX, noted the vast variety on display. "You can find almost anything here and things you wouldn't even think of," she said. "So whether you like anime, video games or those Hollywood classics, you'll find it here."

Stoker offered advice for first-time attendees navigating the busy floor.

"I would just come in with an open mind. I would download the app and pick maybe the top three things you want to do," Stoker said. "And just come and do those and just kind of start to get a feel what it's all about."