Hillsborough K9 tracks down suspect hiding in shed after allegedly fleeing deputies

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The Brief Deputies found a car on North 48th Street that had escaped a previous traffic stop. A K9 Unit searched the area and found the suspect hiding in a nearby backyard shed. Vaquavien Washington, 29, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including fleeing and burglary



A 29-year-old man faces felony charges after deputies tracked him to a backyard shed following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Tampa area traffic stop chase

What we know:

Deputies said they found an abandoned vehicle on North 48th Street that had fled from them during an earlier traffic stop.

A K9 Unit searched the neighborhood and found the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Vaquavien Washington, hiding inside a shed in a backyard.

Washington was arrested on scene and faces several charges, including fleeing to elude high-speed and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

Unanswered questions in the pursuit

What we don't know:

Deputies have not confirmed what originally prompted the initial traffic stop or if anyone else was inside the vehicle. It remains unclear how long Washington was hiding in the shed before handlers located him.