Tampa could soon offer autism ID cards to help bridge the gap with police

Tampa City Council will consider a proposal on Thursday to give ID cards to people with autism to help improve communication with police officers. The cards would allow drivers with autism to discreetly alert officers during traffic stops or other encounters. Advocates say the goal is to reduce misunderstandings and build trust between law enforcement and the autism community.



Tampa has been an officially "autism-friendly" city since 2018, but city leaders believe more can be done to strengthen communication between police and people on the spectrum.

What we know:

A new proposal going before City Council on Thursday would introduce ID cards issued by the Tampa Police Department.

People with autism could present the card during an interaction with officers, such as a traffic stop, to alert them to their diagnosis.

The cards are being discussed as an extension of the "autism alert" stickers some cities already offer for cars and homes.

Why you should care:

Advocates say communication barriers can sometimes cause tense or confusing moments between officers and people with autism, especially in stressful situations like traffic stops.

Rick Farr, an autism advocate, recalled a frightening encounter with police in Utah after freezing up behind the wheel.

"They had me do a sobriety test to see if I was drunk, and it turns out I passed the sobriety test," he said.

Farr believes Tampa’s proposal could prevent similar situations by helping officers understand when someone may need extra time or a different communication style.

What they're saying:

Special education advocate Sandy Santeiro, who’s also the mother of a 27-year-old with autism, supports the idea.

"We just need to be aware and cognizant of what their needs may be," she said. "Each individual is different, so the card should specify how that person prefers to be spoken to, one-step directions, extra time to respond, things like that."

What's next:

Tampa City Council is expected to discuss the proposal Thursday morning.

If approved, the program could later expand to include Plant City, Temple Terrace, and Hillsborough County.