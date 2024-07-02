Tampa couple among Caribbean tourists trapped in Hurricane Beryl’s path: 'We're being hopeful'

Travel across the Caribbean is being disrupted by such a powerful hurricane, so early in the season.

Airports in St. Lucia and Barbados closed earlier this week and now Jamaica is closing its airports in preparation for the storm, with many tourists, including some from Tampa, trapped there.

"We are really hoping for the best. But we are watching all of the reports when it comes to the weather. Every, every hour on the hour right now," said Tampa resident Ryan Jennings, currently on vacation in Jamaica.

Anxiously monitoring weather reports, isn’t exactly how Ryan Jennings and his wife planned to spend an anniversary trip to Jamaica.

Before they left Tampa, they called their resort to see if they should cancel, but said it wasn't really an option.

"So, we really came here with a hope and a prayer that this thing is going to stay a little bit south of us," said Jennings.

Despite the powerful hurricane closing in on the island, he said spirits remain high among both locals and tourists.

He shared videos of hotel staff preparing pool furniture in the pool to keep it from blowing away and stacks of plywood standing ready to cover windows.

"I'm a sixth-generation Floridian. I've been through plenty of hurricanes, so I think that perspective can play a part in that. There's some people who are a little bit nervous. Most people talk about how their families back in America are more nervous for them than they are being here," said Jennings.

Jamaica issued travel alerts with guidance for guests currently on the island and others with trips planned.

All airports on the island are closing Tuesday night and will remain closed until further notice. That could impact when tourists leave.

For those sailing through the Caribbean, some of the cruise ships that left Port Tampa changed course.

READ: Jamaican-Americans in Florida nervous as Hurricane Beryl heads towards island

Royal Caribbean tells FOX 13 the Grandeur of the Seas has changed the order of port stops in Mexico. It will visit Yucatán, Mexico on Day 4 and Cozumel on Day 3.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will sail to the Bahamas instead of Progreso, Mexico.

Both cruise lines said they continue to monitor the hurricane's path for the safety and comfort of their passengers and crew.

"I think what we're trying to do right now is just not panic. We're just praying. We're being hopeful that this thing will make that shift here at the end and that we can be spared as much as we can," said Jennings.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter