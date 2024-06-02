'Serious' deadly crash in Tampa under investigation, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash was at E. Hillsborough Ave./N. 11th Street. E. Hillsborough Ave. Authorities say the crash caused the road to be closed in both directions from N. Nebraska Ave. to N. 15th Street.

Lanes were opened several hours after the crash, according to police.

TPD did not say how many victims there were.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter