Missing Polk County man’s last 2 'known associates' have been arrested: Records

Press play above to watch Grady Judd press conference

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more information on Monday about the disappearance of 21-year-old Ethan Fussell after the last two people believed to have been seen with him were arrested.

Fussell went missing on May 7 after his girlfriend dropped him off at a North Lakeland home on Driggers Road.

Shelly Croft, a volunteer with the non-profit search group We Are The Essentials, said Fussell's girlfriend last had contact with him at 11:20 p.m. when he told her goodnight over Snapchat.

"The story at this time is Ethan walked away on his own free will, saying he was 'dipping out' and it just doesn't make a lot of sense," Croft said.

Pictured: Ethan Fussell. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Croft noted that Fussell didn't have a working cell phone or a car. She and other volunteers searched the area within a three-to-five-mile radius, but they turned up empty.

READ: Florida man indicted in 15-year-old cold case murder of uncle after investigators match DNA from fork

According to Judd, Fussell was last seen with 25-year-old Talon Page and 21-year-old Adonai Moran-Rivera. Last month, Judd said they had left the area, but warrants were issued for their arrests.

Both are scheduled to make a first appearance in Polk County on Monday.

Pictured: Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera. Images are courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Expand

Moran-Rivera is facing charges of culpable negligence to expose harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, use or display of a firearm during a felony offense, tampering with physical evidence, false imprisonment of an adult, destroying/tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

Page has been charged with failure to comply with environmental rules, pollute to harm humans, animals or plants, keeping nuisance injurious to health, destroying/tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

READ: 2 killed after leaving bar in Bartow and taking 'joyride': PCSO

"We hope he's alive, but we're investigating as if he's not," Judd said a few weeks ago during an interview with FOX 13.

Investigators say they have spoken to other people about Fussell’s disappearance, but they were not cooperative.

Judd said the house was known for drug dealing and 'significant evidence' was revealed during the execution of search warrants.

Fussell's family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.

"Ethan comes from a great family, and they're very worried," Croft stated. "There are no answers at this point despite all the efforts from our organization. The Polk County Sheriff's Office has been wonderful doing their investigation."

READ: Double murder suspect turned himself in after ambushing victims at Tampa apartment: Police

In a written statement to FOX 13 last month, Ethan's mother, Lisa Walker Fussell wrote:

"We are thankful for those in the community who have helped search for Ethan and for keeping us in their thoughts and prayers. We know Ethan would’ve reached out to one of us by now if he was able, so unfortunately, our hearts are prepared for the worst. Ethan was not alone before he went missing, so we know someone has to know something. What we need right now is the truth about what happened to him and knowledge about where he is. We are confident in the Polk County Sheriff’s detectives’ ability to provide that to us."

"At the end of the day, we want to return Ethan Fussell to his family. Hopefully alive," Judd said. "We want to find him, and we highly suspect Talon and Adonai know what happened."

Judd is expected to hold a press conference regarding the disappearance of Fussell at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter