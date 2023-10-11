Tampa dentist says Botox treatments are life changing for some patients

article

When patients go to see their dentist it's not always for teeth cleanings, sometimes it's for Botox.

"Oh, I have grinding, clenching muscle fatigue, lock jaw. So that's the reason I get it," said Natalie Burkette.

"It's going to help relax that muscle. It reprograms the muscle to be in a more relaxed position. So then when you're grinding, and you're clenching, you're not going to be able to contract that muscle so much," explained Dr. Maureen Georgy of Ideal Dentistry.

Dr. Georgy said while some may be surprised to hear about dentists using Botox, it's actually a natural fit.

"We're so well experienced with this, with the functions of the muscles of the head and neck," said Dr. Georgy.

Burkette said for her, Botox was a better option than other treatments.

The needles are small and relatively painless.

"There is massage. You could take muscle relaxers for the pressure on the teeth. You could do like a night guard. But I do it all day long, so I need something that helps alleviate what I do," shared Burkette.

"It's like not even a pinch," explained Dr. Georgy.

"Relatively painless," said Burkette.

Burkette hopes these treatments save her from more pain and discomfort in the future.

"The more you take it, like, you know, hopefully it'll relax your muscles long term, so I won't have to do it every three to four months," said Burkette.

"My patients feel like this is life changing because they are not in pain. They're actually able to eat and function. Every patient I've done this on, they've loved it and seen so many benefits," shared Dr. Georgy.