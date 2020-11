article

Tampa detectives are asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle and its occupants in connection to a homicide.

According to police, a man was shot and killed around 2:15 a.m. Friday at Teasers Gentleman’s Club located at 9700 N. Nebraska Ave.

Anyone with information on the car and its occupants is asked to contact Tampa police.

