Tampa doctors warn of Fourth of July burn hazards

The Brief Ahead of Fourth of July celebrations, Bay Area doctors are warning residents to be cautious and to avoid burn injuries. The Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Burn Center said 15 patients were admitted over the holiday weekend last year. Doctors urge people to seek medical care for burn injuries instead of trying to treat the wounds at home.



As people across the Bay Area get ready to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, doctors at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) are urging caution following several burn cases during last year's celebrations.

Holiday hospital visits

What we know:

During Fourth of July weekend 2025, the TGH Burn Center said 15 people were admitted — a figure that does not include patients who were treated and released from the emergency room.

"That's a lot of admissions and consults just over a two-day or three-day weekend," said Dr. Ram Velamuri, the medical director of the TGH Burn Center and associate professor of plastic surgery at USF Morsani College of Medicine, said. "And majority of them were kids."

Tracking severe fireworks accidents

The backstory:

Velamuri said they saw several fireworks-related injuries to small children last year.

"Third-degree burns to the arms, some to the face, some to the thighs from things just exploding," Velamuri added.

By the numbers:

According to 2025 data by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):

There were 15 reported fireworks-related deaths. Most involved misuse and device misfires/malfunctions.

Roughly 13,000 people were injured by fireworks.

Around 1,300 injuries involving sparklers were treated in the emergency room.

Warning about outdoor gatherings

Big picture view:

Grilling and bonfires are also major causes of burn injuries during this holiday.

Velamuri said the latter can cause some of the worst burns. In fact, one patient suffered burns on 65% of their body in a bonfire-related incident last Fourth of July, according to the board-certified plastic surgeon.

"They usually have a combination of alcohol and a fire next to it. And then when patients actually fall in them, they come up with really bad third-degree burns," Velamuri explained.

Seeking emergency medical care

What you can do:

Doctors strongly urge people to seek medical care rather than trying to treat the burns themselves.

"Try not to nurse things at home because a lot of times, what you see on the outside does not reflect how bad the injury is," Velamuri said. "So if you see blisters forming, if you see areas which are red, angry-looking, things can get a lot worse in the next 48 hours. And then a lot of times, when you come in, you end up coming with an infection."