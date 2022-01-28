Expand / Collapse search
Tampa driver dies after changing lanes on I-4, colliding with vehicle, troopers say

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida troopers say a three-car collision occurred after a driver switched lanes early Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Interstate 4 near Mango Road before 3:30 a.m. Investigators said a 34-year-old man from Tampa was heading east when he crossed two lanes of traffic and crashed into a second vehicle.

The Tampa man's vehicle was redirected into the inside center lane and was struck from behind by an SUV.  He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

The drivers of the two other vehicles had minor injuries. 