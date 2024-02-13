Tampa expected to settle with man who spent 37 years behind bars after wrongful conviction

The City of Tampa is trying to make things right with a man who served 37 years behind bars for a murder he never committed.

Robert DuBoise was released from jail in August 2020 after it was confirmed that DNA evidence from the victim did not match his.

"I just prayed to God everyday and hoped for it," he said in August 2020 when he was released from jail.

DuBoise's case got the attention of the Innocence Project in 2018 after he was sentenced to death in the 1983 rape and murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. They proved that his DNA did not match what was found on the victim.

He sued the dentist who testified the teeth marks on Grams were his and the City of Tampa for the police department's botched investigation. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urged the council to approve a $14 million settlement.

"His lack of anger and bitterness, as he has said, he doesn't want that to steal the rest of his life is a very positive outlook on something that was tragic in his life," said Castor.

Duboise told FOX 13 that he plans to keep working at a local country club, and that the settlement largely closes this four-decade chapter of his life. His attorneys said they are optimistic that city councilors will approve the settlement on Thursday.

DNA from the scene was later matched to Amos Robinson and Abron Scott, who are being charged in Gram's murder, but are already in jail for other crimes.

"We delivered justice to the victims and their families, and we found ways to improve the system," said Andrew Warren, the now-suspended Hillsborough state attorney.

The eight-figure settlement is at least an acknowledgment that he was wronged.



"I have no room for bitterness," he said in August 2020. "If you keep bitterness and hatred in your heart, it just steals your joy from everything else."