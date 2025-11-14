Tampa felon driving with suspended license arrested, numerous drugs found in vehicle: HCSO

The Brief A traffic stop for a suspended license led Hillsborough County deputies to discover large amounts of drugs in the vehicle of a 13-time convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was searched and deputies found bags of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana. Jeraile Sanders was arrested and faces several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in amphetamine, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, HCSO said.



What we know:

Deputies say Jeraile Sanders, 39, was pulled over on Thursday for a suspended license in the Town 'N' Country area.

The vehicle was searched and deputies found bags of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and marijuana.

Sanders was arrested and faces several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl (4 to 14 grams), trafficking in amphetamine (28 to 200 grams), and possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, HCSO said.