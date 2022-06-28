Tampa firefighters respond to apartment fire in Bayshore District

Tampa firefighters said they are currently responding to an apartment fire in the Bayshore District.

Smoke can be seen coming from the apartment building. Firefighters said South Carolina Avenue near West Kansas Avenue is closed temporarily while crews work to put out the flames.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tampa firefighters ae responding to a second-alarm apartment fire in the Bayshore District.

The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm for more personnel to respond. Fire rescue has confirmed that everyone made it out of the apartment.

The fire appears to have started on the roof, according to crews on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.