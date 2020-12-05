Tampa General Hospital opens special COVID-19 unit

article

Tampa General Hospital just opened a new unit that will be devoted to treating patients suffering from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. It will also conduct cutting-edge research and teach infectious disease physicians. It is the first of its kind in Florida.

It is called the Taneja Family Global Emerging Diseases Institute. A special gift from the Taneja Family Foundation helped make it possible.

“It means a great deal to us to be able to give back to the Tampa Bay community and to help others. This has been a very difficult time for everyone, and we want to do our part to support Tampa General, whose clinical scientists will be conducting global research to provide answers and hope,” said Jugal Taneja on behalf of his entire family.

The Institute is a collaboration between Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Physicians from both TGH and USF Health will work in clinical care, outpatient clinics, teaching and research. The Institute will allow physicians to collaborate on groundbreaking research and clinical vaccine trials.

“Tampa General has been a longstanding leader in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases, so this new facility is a great addition to our program that allows us to continue to meet the immediate challenge of COVID-19 and ensure that we have the capacity to deliver world-class care for every patient facing this disease,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris.

Since March, the hospital has treated more than 1,400 COVID patients. It's produced more than 120,000 COVID tests and currently has more than 30 clinical research trials underway.