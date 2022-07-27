Tampa General ranked No. 1 best employer for women by Forbes

Seventeen Florida companies were recognized for supporting women inside and outside their workforces, ranking on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General Hospital was named the No. 1 best employer for women in the nation after 1,500 businesses were evaluated. It is a health system committed to advancing women at all levels.

"It's pretty amazing to be the No. 1 at almost anything," said Dr. Peggy Duggan, executive vice president and chief medical officer. "But this is such an important distinction for this organization who really puts their team members first. So we were really excited to see it."

Over the last two years, the academic medical center has climbed from No. 24 in the nation to the top spot. Leaders said that is because of excellence in leadership, diversity and top women performers.

"We just have a nice combination of a great culture, really important work, and then opportunities really for people to grow in advance," Duggan explained.

TGH provides benefits female workers value like flexible work options, family support and growth and development opportunities. About half of the current executive leadership team are female.

"There's really been intentional work here to make sure that we are well-represented, so that you really get the diversity of thinking," said Duggan. "We're better leadership team because of that diversity, and we grow together because of that."

Forbes collaborated with market research company Statista to identify the businesses female employees like the most. The top 400 list was compiled by surveying 50,000 people who work for a company with at least 1,000 employees.

Workers rated their organizations on criteria like working conditions, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend the job to others. Additionally, women rated their employers on factors like parental leave, discrimination, and pay equity. Representation of females at the executive and board levels were also factored into the final score.

The University of South Florida made the rankings for the first time this year, coming in at No. 22. The university has been working hard to make it the best place to work for everyone.

"We’re meeting people where they are in the moment, in both life and in their career," explained Angie Sklenka, USF vice president and chief human resources officer. "And people have been telling us that's really made a difference here at USF and their experience with us."

USF provides a hybrid, flexible work environment and recently conducted a pay equity analysis. Women make up 57% of all USF employees, including 64% of administration.

"It just shows that this is a place that women can feel comfortable," said University of South Florida President Rhea Law. "This is a place that women know that they can thrive, and that they can achieve greater levels. And this is a place that cares about them so that they can achieve more."

A few other companies in the Tampa Bay area that made the list are Polk County Public Schools, Publix Super Markets, Raymond James Financial, and CareCentrix.