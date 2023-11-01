Tampa Greek Festival returns this weekend: everything you need to know

No need to travel thousands of miles to get a taste of Greece. This weekend, it just takes a trip to Tampa’s Hyde Park for the Greek Festival at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival will help you satisfy your cravings for Greek lamb, souvlaki, gyros, and of course, baklava to finish off your meal.

But the festival is more than just food. Live music will be provided by Greek Bouzouki band, John Demas & the Omega Project and live dance performances by the St. John’s Dance Group.

The bakaliko, or neighborhood market, features traditional pantry essentials as well as jewelry and fine Mediterranean merchandise.

The festival runs from 4:00 -10:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox church, at 218 W. Swann Avenue, Tampa.

Admission is free.