Tampa home catches fire, crews extinguish flames: TFR

article

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from a two-unit home on West Martin Luther King Blvd Wednesday morning, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Around 6:30 a.m., firefighters say they responded to the 600 block of W. MLK Blvd.

According to officials, all residents were able to leave the home/apartment before fire crews arrived. Firefighters say they entered the single-story residence to put out the fire and search for residents who may have still been inside.

It took crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to authorities. First responders say no one else was found inside.

According to TFR, one resident was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital. Officials say no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Tampa Fire Marshal investigators.