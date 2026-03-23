Tampa hosts round two of men's NCAA March Madness

The Brief Tampa hosted round two of the men's NCAA March Madness tournament on Sunday. First the defending champions, the Florida Gators, took on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Immediately after, the Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.



Tampa has not hosted the men's March Madness tournament in 15 years.

It was an exciting night for the city with basketball fans everywhere celebrating their wins and some walking away disappointed.

What we know:

Florida Gators fans were shocked when the team lost in a last second upset to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It came down to a 3-point shot by Alvaro Folgueiras in the last ten seconds of the game for the Hawkeyes to win. The final score was 73-72.

What they're saying:

"It hurt it hurt. I wish he would have just took the shot," John Jones, a Gators fan said. "Take the shot baby. Put it up in the air. We go home on that."

Curtis Franklin, an Iowa fan, walked out of the arena nearly in shock with the results.

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"I wasn't expecting Iowa to go, but they played a great game," Franklin said. "Hats off to Florida for coming back from ten points down in both halves. What a three point shot by (Alvaro) Folgueiras. What a shot."

"We had last year and I guess we got to look forward to next year," Jones said.

"It was David versus Goliath, and we won!" said Laron Johnson, an Iowa Fan.

The Other Game:

After getting a slightly late start, Alabama ran away with their game against Texas Tech.

The Crimson Tide won that game 90-65.