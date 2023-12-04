South Tampa house fire under investigation

article

An early morning fire closed several roads near a Tampa elementary school Monday morning.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, a fire broke out at a home on the 200 block of Gomez Avenue aorund 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the home was 75% engulfed with flames shooting from the roof.

Firefighters added that nobody was inside the home when the fire broke out and nobody was injured.

According to TFR, it took about 45 minutes to put out the blaze, which began in the garage.

Firefighters say it took 45 minutes to put out the fire. Image is courtesy of Tampa Fire Rescue.

"Our number one thing is to save life and then property. We want to make sure that no harm comes to anybody, and we’re able to get everyone out of the fire. When nobody is inside the building, it makes it easier for us to fight the fire as quickly as possible in order to make sure there are no damages to surrounding homes and structures," Vivian Shedd, TFR’s public information officer stated.

Gomez Ave. and S. Platt St. are closed near Mitchell Elementary School, but officials say they hope to have the roads open before school begins.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.