Tampa International Airport reopens after Hurricane Milton

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 11, 2024 8:27am EDT
Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport resumed operations Friday morning for the first time since Hurricane Milton, but many flights are delayed or canceled.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport reopened on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Milton battered Florida.

Airport officials suspended all commercial and cargo operations effective Tuesday morning to prepare for the storm's impact.

After Milton passed, crews completed damage assessments, with no damage reported.

Although flights have resumed, many are delayed or canceled on Friday. Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

For the latest on all flights at TPA, click here.

