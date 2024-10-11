Tampa International Airport reopens after Hurricane Milton
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport reopened on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Milton battered Florida.
Airport officials suspended all commercial and cargo operations effective Tuesday morning to prepare for the storm's impact.
After Milton passed, crews completed damage assessments, with no damage reported.
Although flights have resumed, many are delayed or canceled on Friday. Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
For the latest on all flights at TPA, click here.
