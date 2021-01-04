Tampa International Airport reports delays due to closure at Jacksonville air traffic control facility

Tampa International Airport says it is experiencing "widespread delays" after Jacksonville's air traffic control center closed.

According to News4Jax, the Jacksonville Air Traffic Control Center in Hilliard was closed for several hours Monday evening for cleaning after someone there tested positive for COVId-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly said aircraft would be rerouted or handled by underlying facilities while the cleaning takes place.

TPA officials urged passengers to check with their airlines for flight updates.

