Tampa International Airport to resume flights Friday morning

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 2:56pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA - Flights are set to resume Friday morning at Tampa International Airport.

Airport officials say they will resume operations at 8 a.m.

Officials said all commercial and cargo operations were suspended effective Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Milton photos: The impact on the Bay Area

No damage has been reported at the airport.

Travelers should contact their airline for the latest flight information.

