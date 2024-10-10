Tampa International Airport to resume flights Friday morning
TAMPA - Flights are set to resume Friday morning at Tampa International Airport.
Airport officials say they will resume operations at 8 a.m.
Officials said all commercial and cargo operations were suspended effective Tuesday morning.
No damage has been reported at the airport.
Travelers should contact their airline for the latest flight information.
